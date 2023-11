D-Day Veteran

Jack Hamlin, a D-Day veteran from the Coast Guard, talks about his experience in World War II to U.S. service members in Angoville au Plain, France, June 1, 2016. Hamlin offered remembrances during a tour of the Battle of Carentan as part of marking the 72nd anniversary of the historic event. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Spratt