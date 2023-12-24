An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines engage in an amphibious transition from ship to shore as they support exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training at the Darvel Bay, Malaysia, May 30, 2016. The annual exercise includes nine partner nations. The Marines are assigned to Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carl King Jr.

Ship to Shore

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.99 MB)
  • Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carl King Jr. VIRIN: 160530-M-MO883-235C.JPG
Photo Gallery