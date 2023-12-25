Key Buoy

Crew members aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, a 175-foot buoy tender, salute after setting the Francis Scott Key buoy in Baltimore, Md., June 6, 2016. The buoy marks the spot where the ship carrying Francis Scott Key, the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner," was anchored off Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala