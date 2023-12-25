An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Crew members aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin, a 175-foot buoy tender, salute after setting the Francis Scott Key buoy in Baltimore, Md., June 6, 2016. The buoy marks the spot where the ship carrying Francis Scott Key, the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner," was anchored off Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Mieszala

Key Buoy

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.09 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine VIRIN: 160606-G-CF771-197D.JPG
Photo Gallery