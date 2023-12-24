Koa Manoa Marines

Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 16, secure ladder wells onboard USNS Sacagawea in the Pacific Ocean, June 2, 2016. The Marines are assigned to Task Force Koa Manoa 16, which is serving to further strengthen alliances around the Asia-Pacific region as well as highlight the effectiveness of a maritime prepositioning force. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud