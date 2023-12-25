An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Lt. Derek Chamberlain bonds with a young resident at a social development center in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 6, 2016, during a Project Handclasp outreach program as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Philippines 2016. The annual maritime exercises include nine partner nations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Fulton

Handclasp Hello

Navy Lt. Derek Chamberlain bonds with a young resident at a social development center in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 6, 2016, during a Project Handclasp outreach program as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Philippines 2016. The annual maritime exercises include nine partner nations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Fulton

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.22 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Fulton VIRIN: 160606-N-OU129-160.JPG
Photo Gallery