An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Ramos, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Micah Rupp conduct maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter on the flight deck of hospital ship USNS Mercy in the Pacific Ocean, June 7, 2016, to prepare for the first mission stop in Timor Leste. Ramos and Rupp are aviation structural mechanics assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrom. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys

Helicopter Maintenance

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Ramos, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Micah Rupp conduct maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter on the flight deck of hospital ship USNS Mercy in the Pacific Ocean, June 7, 2016, to prepare for the first mission stop in Timor Leste. Ramos and Rupp are aviation structural mechanics assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrom. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.99 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Hank Gettys VIRIN: 160607-N-SJ730-047C.JPG
Photo Gallery