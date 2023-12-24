Chemical Testing

Marines test for chemical hazards at a simulated airplane crash site during exercise Habu Sentinel 16 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 3, 2016. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Marine Division's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessica Quezada