An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An F/A-18E aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron, left, launches from the USS Carl Vinson flight deck in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2016, during night flight operations. At the same time, an EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron taxis onto a catapult. The ship is conducting command assessment of readiness and training off Southern California. Navy Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel P. Jackson Norgart

Night Flights

An F/A-18E aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron, left, launches from the USS Carl Vinson flight deck in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2016, during night flight operations. At the same time, an EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron taxis onto a catapult. The ship is conducting command assessment of readiness and training off Southern California. Navy Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel P. Jackson Norgart

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.86 MB)
  • Photo By: Daniel P. Jackson Norgart VIRIN: 160604-N-UD666-196C.JPG
Photo Gallery