Night Flights

An F/A-18E aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron, left, launches from the USS Carl Vinson flight deck in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2016, during night flight operations. At the same time, an EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron taxis onto a catapult. The ship is conducting command assessment of readiness and training off Southern California. Navy Photo by Seaman Apprentice Daniel P. Jackson Norgart