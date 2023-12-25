Mooring Throw

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zakary May throws a mooring line while aboard the USS Chancellorsville in Yokosuka, Japan, June 8, 2016. The Chancellorsville is on patrol with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Schneider