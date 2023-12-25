An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zakary May throws a mooring line while aboard the USS Chancellorsville in Yokosuka, Japan, June 8, 2016. The Chancellorsville is on patrol with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Schneider

Mooring Throw

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.89 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer Andrew Schneider VIRIN: 160608-N-XQ474-087A.JPG
