Graduation Handshake Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a graduate during the National Defense University's 2016 graduation ceremony at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2016. The university provides military education to senior leaders of the U.S. armed forces. DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp