Arctic Inspection

Army 1st Lt. Tyler Sinisgalli, left, inspects Army Spc. Ian Cook before participating in an airborne operation during Arctic Aurora 2016 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2016. Sinisgalli is a jumpmaster assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and Cook is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The training exercise includes Japanese army soldiers and promotes interoperability. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena