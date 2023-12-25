An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army 1st Lt. Tyler Sinisgalli, left, inspects Army Spc. Ian Cook before participating in an airborne operation during Arctic Aurora 2016 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2016. Sinisgalli is a jumpmaster assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and Cook is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The training exercise includes Japanese army soldiers and promotes interoperability. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Arctic Inspection

Army 1st Lt. Tyler Sinisgalli, left, inspects Army Spc. Ian Cook before participating in an airborne operation during Arctic Aurora 2016 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 2, 2016. Sinisgalli is a jumpmaster assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, and Cook is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The training exercise includes Japanese army soldiers and promotes interoperability. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena

Photo Gallery