Cast And Recovery Sailors conduct cast and recovery operations in the Arabian Gulf, June 6, 2016. The sailors are explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Group 56, which conducts mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, salvage diving and force protection operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Furey SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.35 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Furey VIRIN: 160606-N-WX059-034A.JPG Photo Gallery