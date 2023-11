Keesler Camaraderie

Air Force Capt. Harlan Glinski jumps over barriers during the 81st Mission Support Group Combat Dining-In at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., June 10, 2016. The event promotes camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the ranks. Glinski is operations officer for the 81st Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue