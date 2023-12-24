Defense Chiefs

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Claudio Graziano, chief of defense for Italy's armed forces, at a conference for defense chiefs at Palazzo Esercito, Rome, June 20, 2016. During the conference, Dunford met with his counterparts from 10 countries. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro