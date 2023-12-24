An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Claudio Graziano, chief of defense for Italy's armed forces, at a conference for defense chiefs at Palazzo Esercito, Rome, June 20, 2016. During the conference, Dunford met with his counterparts from 10 countries. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Defense Chiefs

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Claudio Graziano, chief of defense for Italy's armed forces, at a conference for defense chiefs at Palazzo Esercito, Rome, June 20, 2016. During the conference, Dunford met with his counterparts from 10 countries. DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.16 MB)
  • Photo By: Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 160620-D-PB383-053C.JPG
Photo Gallery