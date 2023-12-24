Saber Strike

A soldier from 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires a FGM-148 Javelin during the combined arms live-fire training exercise for Saber Strike 16 at the Estonian Defense Forces central training area near Tapa, Estonia, June 19, 2016. The U.S. Army Europe-led training exercise is designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions to prepare the 14 participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. Minnesota National Guard photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper