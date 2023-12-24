An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier from 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires a FGM-148 Javelin during the combined arms live-fire training exercise for Saber Strike 16 at the Estonian Defense Forces central training area near Tapa, Estonia, June 19, 2016. The U.S. Army Europe-led training exercise is designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions to prepare the 14 participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. Minnesota National Guard photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper

Saber Strike

A soldier from 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires a FGM-148 Javelin during the combined arms live-fire training exercise for Saber Strike 16 at the Estonian Defense Forces central training area near Tapa, Estonia, June 19, 2016. The U.S. Army Europe-led training exercise is designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions to prepare the 14 participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. Minnesota National Guard photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.45 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper VIRIN: 160619-Z-BC699-003C.JPG
Photo Gallery