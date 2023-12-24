Helmet Help

Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Larsen waits as flight equipment airmen fasten his helmet to prepare him for a flight on a U-2 Dragon Lady at Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 16, 2016. The U-2 flies at heights so great that its pilots are required to wear pressurized suits to compensate for lack of atmosphere. Larsen commands the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo