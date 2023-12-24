An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Capt. Benjamin Swope competes in the squat portion of Bagram’s Strongest Women and Men’s competition at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 18, 2016. Swope, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, was was the overall winner in the men's division for the squat, bench and deadlift. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman

Squat Stance

Air Force Capt. Benjamin Swope competes in the squat portion of Bagram’s Strongest Women and Men’s competition at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 18, 2016. Swope, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, was was the overall winner in the men's division for the squat, bench and deadlift. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.7 MB)
  • Photo By: Senior Airman Justyn Freeman VIRIN: 160618-F-RN544-033A.JPG
Photo Gallery