Squat Stance

Air Force Capt. Benjamin Swope competes in the squat portion of Bagram’s Strongest Women and Men’s competition at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 18, 2016. Swope, assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, was was the overall winner in the men's division for the squat, bench and deadlift. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman