Game Grab

Left to right: Army veteran Delvin Matson, Army veteran Jhoonar Barrera, Marine Corps veteran Jorge Salazar, Army veteran Alexander Shaw and Marine Corps veteran Jeremy Lake grab for the ball as soldiers defeat Marines to win gold in wheelchair basketball during the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 21, 2016. DoD photo by Roger Wollenberg