Stockdale Shoot

Sailors participate in a small-arms, live-fire qualification shoot on the fantail of the USS Stockdale in the Philippine Sea, June 19, 2016 The guided-missile destroyer is helping to provide a ready force to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Stockdale is operating as part of the John C. Stennis Strike Group and Great Green Fleet on a regularly scheduled 7th Fleet deployment. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard