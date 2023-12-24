An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors participate in a small-arms, live-fire qualification shoot on the fantail of the USS Stockdale in the Philippine Sea, June 19, 2016 The guided-missile destroyer is helping to provide a ready force to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Stockdale is operating as part of the John C. Stennis Strike Group and Great Green Fleet on a regularly scheduled 7th Fleet deployment. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard

Stockdale Shoot

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.89 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre T. Richard VIRIN: 160619-N-XX566-127C.JPG
