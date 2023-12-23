An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Staff Sgt. James Fleming and Tech. Sgt. Trampus McDaniel wind up a fuel hose during Tennessee Maneuvers 2016 at Memphis Air National Guard Base, Tenn., June 21, 2016. Flemming is assigned to the 118th Logistics Readiness Squadron and McDaniel is assigned to the 134th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Both are fuel specialists. Air Force hoto by Staff Sgt. Daniel Gagnon

Work Reflection

