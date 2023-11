Well Deck Entry

160618-N-OF476-140 ARABIAN GULF (June 18, 2016) A landing craft air cushion prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer in the Arabian Gulf, June 18, 2016. The Boxer is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Eric Burgett