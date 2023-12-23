Smoke Cover

Army Pfc. Saul Hernandez provides security before advancing under the cover of smoke to his next objective during annual training at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vt., June 15, 2016. Watkins is assigned to the Vermont National Guard’s Company A, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison