Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congratulates Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III during Welsh's retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 24, 20156. Commissioned as an Air Force officer in June 1976, Welsh became chief of staff in August 2012. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Farewell Embrace

