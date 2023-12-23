Dusty Tradewinds

Service members from several partner nations fend off role players acting as rioting villagers as part of crowd control training during Tradewinds 2016 at Twickenham Park Gallery Range, Jamaica, June 25, 2016. Tradewinds is a Carribbean-focused multinational training exercise with maritime and land phases aimed at improving security and disaster relief assistance. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin T. Updegraff