An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members from several partner nations fend off role players acting as rioting villagers as part of crowd control training during Tradewinds 2016 at Twickenham Park Gallery Range, Jamaica, June 25, 2016. Tradewinds is a Carribbean-focused multinational training exercise with maritime and land phases aimed at improving security and disaster relief assistance. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin T. Updegraff

Dusty Tradewinds

Service members from several partner nations fend off role players acting as rioting villagers as part of crowd control training during Tradewinds 2016 at Twickenham Park Gallery Range, Jamaica, June 25, 2016. Tradewinds is a Carribbean-focused multinational training exercise with maritime and land phases aimed at improving security and disaster relief assistance. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin T. Updegraff

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.51 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Justin Updegraff VIRIN: 160625-M-TV331-158A.JPG
Photo Gallery