RIMPAC 2016

A Landing Craft Air Cushion approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego during Rim of the Pacific 2016 in the Pacific Ocean, June 21, 2016. Twenty-six nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac