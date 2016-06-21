RIMPAC 2016 A Landing Craft Air Cushion approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego during Rim of the Pacific 2016 in the Pacific Ocean, June 21, 2016. Twenty-six nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.2 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph M. Buliavac VIRIN: 160621-N-RC734-043A.JPG Photo Gallery