Doolittle Heroes

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Cole, the last surviving Doolittle Raider, salutes at a funeral service for fellow Raider and former Staff Sgt. David J. Thatcher in Missoula, Mont., June 27, 2016. The Raiders flew the first U.S. raid on Japan's mainland during World War II. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Annabel Monroe