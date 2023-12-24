Stun Gun Grimace

Army Pfc. Chauncey Harrison reacts while receiving a five-second pulse shot from an X26 Taser as part of a stun gun familiarization training event during Guardian Justice at Fort McCoy, Wisc., June 21, 2016. Guardian Justice is a military police training exercise focusing on combat support and detainee operations skills. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret