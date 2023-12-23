Night Goggles Adjustment

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Silsley adjusts night vision goggles before driving an all-terrain vehicle during Exercise Swift Response 16 at Hohenfels, Germany, June 16, 2016. Silsley is an engineer assistant assigned to the 921st Contingency Response Squadron. More than 5,000 personnel from ten NATO nations participate in the crisis response exercise for multinational airborne forces. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford