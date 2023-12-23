An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chief Camilla, a Coast Guard K-9 service dog trained to detect explosives, retires after 10 years during a ceremony with Coast Guard members in Staten Island, New York, June 30, 2016. Chief Camilla's handler was Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Heinen. The Coast Guardsmen are assigned to the Maritime Safety and Security Team New York. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina Laberdesque.

Chief's Retirement

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.77 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina VIRIN: 160630-G-KU792-459A.JPG
