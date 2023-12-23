An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines watch as a South Korean marine aims his rifle and South Korean assault vehicles shoot off smoke at Suseong range in South Korea, July 6, 2016, during a Korean Marine Exchange Program. The program's goal is to enhance the South Korean-U.S. team at the tactical level to build combined war fighting capabilities. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue

Marine Exchange

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.14 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue VIRIN: 160706-M-GE751-004C.JPG
Photo Gallery