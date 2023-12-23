An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Miller paints a stowage box aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4, 2016. The aircraft carrier is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security operation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Murray

Sea Shapes

