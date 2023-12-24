School of Swimmers

Air Force special tactics students swim the length of the pool with their hands and feet bound during a class before scuba training at Hurlburt Field, Fla., June 29, 2016. The class familiarizes trainees with the basics of water operations. The trainees perform tasks such as tying knots underwater, staying afloat without their arms and hands, and using snorkeling gear. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Conroy