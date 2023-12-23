An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The crew of an HC-130 Hercules airplane sights the 45-foot sailing vessel Second Chance and makes radio contact with the six people aboard in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2016. The Hercules crew managed communications for a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew on a medevac mission for a 58-year-old mariner off Oahu, Hawaii. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers

Rescue Mission

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.34 MB)
  • Photo By: Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers VIRIN: 160710-G-IA651-002A.JPG
Photo Gallery