Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers look through their night-vision goggles as they prepare to assault their objective on Santa Rosa Island near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., July 8, 2016. The soldiers are Army Ranger students assigned to the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade. The Florida Phase of Ranger School is the third and final phase that these Ranger students must complete to earn the Ranger Tab. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Berner

Night-Vision View

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.35 MB)
  • Photo By: Army Sgt. Austin Berner VIRIN: 160708-A-BZ540-081C.JPG
