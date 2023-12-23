An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Kussman embraces his family during a homecoming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 10, 2016. The Marines trained with fellow NATO countries to improve international relations and stability, solidifying international cohesion in the event of necessary multinational contingency missions. Kussman is a a cyber-network operator assigned to the Black Sea Rotational Force. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening

Family Embrace

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.81 MB)
  • Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Shannon Kroening VIRIN: 160710-M-ZF591-966C.JPG
