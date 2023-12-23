An official website of the United States Government 
Members of the Oregon Army National Guard display the American flag on stage while the band Kiss performs the national anthem during the “Freedom to Rock” concert in Eugene, Ore., July 9, 2016. The soldiers provided a color guard for the band’s patriotic tribute to U.S. military and veterans at the concert. Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne

Patriotic Tribute

  Download Image: Full Size (0.39 MB)
  • Photo By: Army Maj. Wayne Clyne VIRIN: 160709-Z-ZJ128-021C.JPG
