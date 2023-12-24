Sea Dragon View An MH-53E Sea Dragon flies above the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2016, during Rim of the Pacific 2016, the world's largest international maritime exercise. Twenty-six nations and 25,000 personnel are participating in event, which runs to Aug. 4 in Southern California and around the Hawaiian Islands. The helicopter is assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stacy M. Atkins Ricks SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.35 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Stacy Atkins VIRIN: 160711-N-IK388-123C.JPG Photo Gallery