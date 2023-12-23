Wing Workers

Navy Seaman Wolfgang Calero, left, and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Amber Ballantine perform maintenance on the wing of an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2016. Calero, an airman, and Ballantine, an aviation structural mechanic, are assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 136. Navy photo by Seaman Daniel P. Jackson Norgart