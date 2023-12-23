An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Cmdr. Alysa L. Ambrose Mansfield, commanding officer of the USS Gravely, greets her family during a homecoming celebration at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., July 13, 2016. The Gravely arrived after an eight-month deployment to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of responsibility. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Wolpert

Homecoming Hug

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.72 MB)
  • Photo By: MC2 Justin Wolpert VIRIN: 160713-N-VC599-063C.JPG
