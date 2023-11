Hellfire Missile

Sailors load an AGM-114 Hellfire missile onto an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the USS San Jacinto in the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, July 12, 2016. The guided-missile cruiser is supporting maritime security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class J. Alexander Delgado