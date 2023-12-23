Rotor Work

Navy Seaman Janeih Bain performs maintenance on the rotor hub of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2016. The Vinson is conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem to prepare for deployment. Bain is an aviation machinist’s mate assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78. Navy photo by Seaman Daniel P. Jackson Norgart