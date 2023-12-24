An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Lance Cpl. Jamest J. Tedder uses a clamp as he welds during construction training at Ovalau, Fiji, July 12, 2016. Tedder is a metal worker assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 16.2. The task force operates throughout the Asia-Pacific region, allowing Marines and sailors to share engineering and infantry skills with Fijian troops to strengthen relationships and interoperability. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud

Metal Welding

  Download Image: Full Size (1.8 MB)
  Photo By: Lance Cpl. Jesus McCloud VIRIN: 160712-M-NV775-054A.JPG
