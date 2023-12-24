An official website of the United States Government 
A Navy air-cushion landing craft comes ashore during an amphibious landing demonstration for the U.S. Pacific Command's amphibious leaders symposium on Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 13, 2016. The symposium brings together senior leaders of 22 allied and partner nations from the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm

