Training Baton

Air Force Airman Joshua Lenaire uses a training baton to subdue an attacker in a red-man suit after being sprayed with OC spray, also known as pepper spray, during training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 13, 2016. Lenaire is a response force member assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey M. Pettis