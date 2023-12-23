Hawaii Horizon

Coast Guard Cutter Stratton's crewmembers aboard a small boat return to the Stratton after a humanitarian assistance/disaster relief event for Rim of Pacific Exercise 2016, the world's largest international maritime exercise, in the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii, July 13, 2016. Twenty-six nations are participating in the exercise in Hawaii and Southern California. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart