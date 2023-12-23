An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton fire an RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile during a sinking exercise part of Rim of the Pacific 2016, the world's largest international maritime exercise, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2016. The event includes 25,000 participants from 26 nations, 49 ships, six submarines and about 200 aircraft. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Noble

Harpoon Rocket

