Competitive Relay

Navy Seaman Christopher Wollerman flakes out a hose during a competitive relay in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Gulf of Aden, July 15, 2016. The Eisenhower and its Carrier Strike Group are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Murray