Handclasp Hello Navy Lt. Derek Chamberlain bonds with a young resident at a social development center in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 6, 2016, during a Project Handclasp outreach program as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Philippines 2016. The annual maritime exercises include nine partner nations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Fulton