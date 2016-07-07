Night Support The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, transits the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2016. With the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the ship is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Bedford SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.84 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Douglas Bedford VIRIN: 160707-N-YG354-023A.JPG Photo Gallery