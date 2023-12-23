Honored Gathering

President Barack Obama talks with retired Army Lt. Col. Charles Kettles, center, and his guests, former brothers-in-arms from Vietnam, in the Blue Room following the Medal of Honor ceremony for Kettles at the White House in Washington D.C., July 18, 2016. Then-Major Kettles distinguished himself in combat operations near Duc Pho, South Vietnam, on May 15, 1967, and is credited with saving the lives of 40 soldiers and four of his own crew members. White House photo by Pete Souza